MLC candidate vows support for unemployed, graduates

Mancherial: Dr V Narender Reddy, the MLC candidate for Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Medak graduates, has assured that he will support the unemployed. He attended the graduates’ intimate gathering organised at Padmanaika Garden in Mancherial town on Sunday.

He expressed happiness that 70 percent of graduates are working in mining, along with other sectors. He assured that he will work to solve the problems of ITDA, SSA and KGBV employees.

“I will be available to graduates from all categories and work to solve their problems,” he said, emphasising that he will work to implement the job calendar from the government to support the unemployed.

He assured colleges that are struggling for fee reimbursement stating that in the coming days, free competitive coaching will be organised in Karimnagar as well as in all districts.