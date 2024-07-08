MLC Challa Venktramireddy meets CM Revanth Reddy to submit a pittetion on several issues

Gadwal: MLC Challa Venkat rami Reddy met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday in Hyderabad to review the development of the Alampur Constituency. During the meeting, the MLC submitted a petition to the Chief Minister proposing the development of the Raichur-Aiza-Shantinagar-Alam Nandikotkur-Srisailam Interstate Highway into a four-lane road, emphasizing that this infrastructure improvement would significantly benefit the development of the Jogulamba Temple. Additionally, discussions included the development and enhancement of the Mallamma Kunta Reservoir and Vallur Reservoir in Alampur.

Today, MLC Challa Venkat rami Reddy met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad to discuss the development of the Alampur Constituency. The MLC submitted a petition to the Chief Minister that included several key proposals:

Infrastructure Development : Upgrade the Raichur-Aiza-Shantinagar-Alam Nandikotkur-Srisailam Interstate Highway to a four-lane road to support the development of the Jogulamba Temple and boost regional connectivity.

Reservoir Enhancement : Focus on the development of the Mallamma Kunta Reservoir and Vallur Reservoir in Alampur.

Arogya Shri Extension : Extend the Arogya Sri healthcare scheme to cover residents of Alampur, as well as those in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

Nettempadu Project : Request funds for 100 packages related to the Nettempadu irrigation project.

Additionally, the MLC requested financial assistance from the Chief Minister's fund for the families of the following individuals who tragically died after bathing in the Krishna River:

- Sheikh Sameer (18 years old)

- Two sons of Sheikh Rihan: Ismail (14 years old) and another son

- Sheikh Afrin (17 years old)

- Sheikh Naushin (13 years old)

The petition highlights the need for immediate support and assistance to these grieving families.