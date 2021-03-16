Telangana MLC Elections: Results Will Be Out Tomorrow Amid Tight Security

Telangana MLC Elections Results 2021: The results of Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar-Hyderabad Graduates Constituency MLC Election will be out on Wednesday. Votes from all the polling stations in the constituency will be counted at the indoor stadium in Saroor Nagar. As 93 candidates were in the ring, the counting is likely to take a long time as the voters turned out larger in number than ever before. In the same constituency election held in 2015, 31 candidates along with Nota were present. There is currently no note. Since the counting of votes will take place in the order of preference, if any quota (more than one-half of the total valid votes) is cast with the first preference vote, the next preference vote will be considered until the quota votes are received. Officials said postal ballot votes would not be counted separately in this election.

Of the total votes polled in the last election, nearly 8400 votes were invalid. Currently, the number of candidates has tripled. Voters grew massively. At that time there were 2.96 lakh voters and now it has increased to 5.31 lakh. The turnout in the last election was 39 per cent and now it is 67.25 per cent. That is, the polling percentage almost doubled. There are suspicions that there may be more voters who are unable to cast their ballots properly with priorities. If the same happens then the invalid votes are likely to be even higher. It will take a long time to count all the candidates' votes as there are more people in the ring.

Although the counting of votes will begin on Wednesday morning, the actual counting of ballots will begin in the afternoon or evening, with the required number of bundles and all other activities to be completed. Officials expect that the chance of knowing who is the winner will be on Wednesday. It is said that the counting process is likely to continue till Thursday or Friday.

Officers were busy in counting arrangements. Of the eight halls, seven tables will be set up in each hall for counting. The first ballot papers will be stacked in a bundle of 50 or 100 ballots, after which the counting of votes will begin.

Rajakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat on Monday visited the MLC constituency counting centre for graduates of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar at the Saroor Nagar indoor stadium. Security arrangements were examined on this occasion by the SP Mahesh Bhagawat. Three-level security at the indoor stadium has been deployed with 1,200 police personnel. Horses mounted around the stadium, patrolling, CCTV cameras were said to have been set up. It was revealed that Section 144 was imposed on the day of the counting of votes.