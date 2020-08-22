MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy calls on KTR, discusses civic issues

Hyderabad: MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy met IT and Municipal Minister KTR at his residence on Friday to discuss developments of Kalwakurthy.



Speaking to the media the MLC said that he discussed the developments of Kalwakurthy and informed that the Minister has promised to sanction a total of 50 lakh for the construction of roads and underground drainages in Amangal and Kadthal mandals.

MPP, Vice MPP and other leaders of Kadthal and Amangal mandal were also present.