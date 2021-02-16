MLC Kavita Addresses TRS Party Activists Asks Them To Respond On BJP And Congress Party Leader's Comments

Minister for Minister of BC Welfare, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Gangula Kamalakar and MLC Kavitha said that the party members should criticize the opposition leader's comments and also suggested them not to speak in a derogatory manner. Opposition parties have been criticizing the party for making too much progress. However, Kavita also asked the party members why they are not speaking on the comments made by other party leaders. She also said to them that from now on, TRS party members should reverse the comments of the Congress and the BJP parties by taking government schemes to the people. Minister Gangula Kamalakar also spoke at the TRS membership registration event held on Monday at a private function hall on Nyalkal road in the city. He also said that the previous governments had blown up the development of the state by doling out, "Kaya .. Piya .. Chalangaya...". With the arrival of CM KCR, Nizamabad city, as well as all the cities in the state, are highly developed.

The minister also said that where KCR stays, there the demons will stay. Although the Congress and the BJP parties are old, the leaders are new and are talking nonsense. He suggested that despite the differences within the party, we should all come together to confront the opposition parties. He said the development that had not taken place in the state in 70 years had taken place after the arrival of TRS. He said party membership registration was a sacred event and activists should take it as a matter of responsibility and honour.

MLC Kavita suggested that if the party is good, then the dreams of getting ministries will be filled. She said that activists had shed sweat and blood in the party structure. The also said that for the leaders the TRS activists wearing pink scarves should be the first preference. She praised the activists as bridges in taking the schemes to the people. Out of love for the workers, the CM KCR had brought an insurance scheme in the membership registration and assured that justice would be done to every activist who believed in the party. She said the TRS party, which had grown up enduring many hardships, had a history of sacrifice. Pink scarf is a responsible duty... Activists are the bridges as government schemes are taken to the people.

MLC Kavita also questioned the party members why are they being silent even after making such good development in the city. She also criticized the other party leaders and suggested them not to make degrading comments.

"Every criticism should be made as strongly as when criticizing the TRS. We need to think about why we are being silent. We have done a lot of development work. There is also that right. There should be a meaningful comment", she told the party members. MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, MLAs Vijigaud, Rajeshwar Rao, Akula Lalita, Mujibuddin and other leaders participated in this event.