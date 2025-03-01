MLC Kavitha Has No Moral Right to Speak About BCs: Srinivas Sagar

Mahabubnagar: BRS MLC Kavitha has no moral right to speak about Backward Classes (BCs) or demand 46% reservations for them, alleged BC Samaj State Secretary and United Mahabubnagar District President M. Srinivas Sagar.

Speaking at a press meet at the BC Samaj office in Mahabubnagar, he criticized Kavitha for remembering BCs only after being out of power for a year. He pointed out that during the 10-year TRS rule, BCs were neglected, and now, in a desperate attempt to regain power, the party is trying to win their support.

Sagar accused the previous TRS government of ignoring BCs while in office and now pretending to champion their cause. He challenged Kavitha to prove her sincerity by allotting an MLC seat to the Most Backward Classes (MBC) in the upcoming elections. "Only then will the BC community consider trusting them," he remarked.

He also questioned why the state government failed to release its survey report when it was in power, stating that its publication would have necessitated the implementation of 52% reservation for BCs, along with political, employment, and financial opportunities. "After suppressing such measures, speaking about justice for BCs now is nothing but political opportunism," he alleged.

Reiterating the BC Samaj’s stance, he demanded that Kavitha appoint a BC as the executive president of the party and commit to making a BC the Chief Minister if BRS returns to power. "Until then, she has no moral right to speak about BCs," he asserted.

Sagar emphasized that Telangana has several BC intellectuals, political leaders, student leaders, and social activists actively fighting for BC rights. He condemned BRS's attempt to use BC issues merely for political gain, warning that the BC community would not be misled.

The event was attended by Padmashali Sangham State Vice President Sarangi Lakshmikant, Nai Brahmin Sangham Town President Ashwini Satyam, BC Samaj Joint District Co-Convener Satyanarayana Sagar, BC Samaj Devarakadra Constituency Convener B. Shekhar, BC Samaj Mahabubnagar Town Co-Convener Vishwanatham, and several others.