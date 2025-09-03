MLC Kavitha responds to suspension accuses BRS leaders of spreading misinformation

In a press conference held at the Telangana Jagruti office in Hyderabad, MLC Kavitha has accused certain members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), specifically former minister Harish Rao and former MP Santosh, of disseminating misinformation against her. This statement comes following her suspension from the party.

Kavitha, who spent five and a half months in Tihar Jail on charges she claims are illegal, stated that she has been actively engaging in public service since November 23 of last year. She highlighted her initiatives, including a postcard movement aimed at providing financial support of Rs. 2,500 to Gurukuls, advocating for reservations for Backward Classes, and promoting women’s causes.

Additionally, Kavitha mentioned her involvement in addressing the challenges faced by villagers affected by flooding near Banakacharla and Bhadrachalam and expressed her commitment to supporting landless individuals in the Chief Minister's constituency.

She further elaborated on her efforts to include party workers from 47 constituencies in discussions surrounding various public issues, insisting that these activities could not possibly be deemed anti-party. Kavitha urged BRS leaders to reconsider their stance regarding her actions.