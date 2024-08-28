  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

MLC Kavitha to Appear in Delhi Court Today

MLC Kavitha to Appear in Delhi Court Today
x
Highlights

Delhi: MLC Kavitha will appear in a trial court in Delhi today afternoon following a court order. She has been directed to attend the court as part of...

Delhi: MLC Kavitha will appear in a trial court in Delhi today afternoon following a court order. She has been directed to attend the court as part of an ongoing Delhi excise policy case.

After the court proceedings, Kavitha is expected to return to Hyderabad. The case has drawn significant attention, and many are closely watching the developments in this case. Further updates are expected after the court hearing concludes later today.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X