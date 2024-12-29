  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

MLC Kavitha's Bold Remarks in Nizamabad: Criticizes Political Targeting

MLC Kavithas Bold Remarks in Nizamabad: Criticizes Political Targeting
x
Highlights

Nizamabad witnessed strong and impactful remarks from BRS MLC K. Kavitha, who criticized the alleged political targeting of her and other BRS leaders.

Nizamabad witnessed strong and impactful remarks from BRS MLC K. Kavitha, who criticized the alleged political targeting of her and other BRS leaders. Addressing a gathering, Kavitha stated, "Cases are being filed against me and KTR because there is no courage to confront CM KCR directly. We have committed no wrongdoing and have no reason to fear."

Kavitha emphasized that despite the challenges, BRS leaders remain resilient, likening them to "sparks of fire" that will emerge stronger. She accused the central government of filing cases against those who question its policies, while also highlighting the prevalence of baseless cases within the state.

The MLC's comments underline her party's stance against political vendetta and reinforce BRS's commitment to facing such challenges head-on. Kavitha’s fiery speech resonated with her supporters, reflecting her determination to defend her party and its leadership amidst the ongoing political turmoil.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick