MLC polls in Rangareddy: Political leaders cast their vote

Rangareddy: Political leaders cast their vote during the polling to the Telangana legislative council in Mahabubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy constituencies across the Rangareddy district in their respective polling booths on Sunday.

The voting began at 8am and it continued till 4pm in Mahabubnagar- Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituencies.

Telangana State CS Somesh Kumar casted his right to vote for Mahabubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy graduate MLC elections at Rajendranagar polling station and urged all the voters to cast their vote.

In Keshampet Mandal of Shadnagar constituency, Keshampet MPP Ravinder Yadav, Market Committee Vice Chairman Laxminarayan Goud and ZPTC Tandra Vishala Shravan Reddy exercised their right to vote at Keshampet polling station.

ZP Chairperson Teegala Anita Harnath Reddy who exercised her right to vote in the Zilla Parishad High School in Kandukur Mandal asked the graduates to solve their problems by voting for the right person.

Urging voters to vote at the MLC elections, President of Kottur Mandal Parishad Madhusudan Reddy exercised his right to vote in the MLC elections in Kottur for Hyderabad RangareddyMahabubnagar Graduates MLC elections.