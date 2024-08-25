MLC Teenmar Mallanna hails reform in revenue system

Bhongir : Legislative Council member Chintapandu Naveen Kumar (Teenmaar Mallanna) stated that the government’s goal is to reform the revenue system and implement a better revenue policy that benefits the people, calling it a great decision.

On Saturday, a discussion programme was held at the district collector’s office conference hall on the draft of the Telangana Rights Record Bill 2024, involving farmers, advocates, representatives of various welfare organisations, volunteers, and retired revenue employees.

Speaking as the chief guest, the MLC emphasised that the government’s aim was to cleanse the revenue system. He mentioned that the suggestions provided by the people would be conveyed to the government.

Acknowledging various issues with Dharani, he stated that the revenue system became fragmented due to it. “The aim is to rectify this and ensure justice for everyone without causing major losses,” said the MLC.

District Collector Hanumanth K Jendage said that in India, land holds an emotional bond, and to ensure that farmers do not face any issues regarding such land and to benefit them, suggestions and advice provided on the new revenue act would be forwarded to the government.

“There should be an appeal system from the Tahsildar to the District Collector. Minor issues should be resolved here without needing to go to the CCLA office in Hyderabad,” said retired MRO, Uday Kumar.

“Since Dharani was introduced, gram sabhas have not been held in villages, leading to various irregularities. Rules in Dharani have not been implemented effectively. There is dependence on the Collector and online platforms. New rules should be framed in the new act to rectify the shortcomings in Dharani,” he said.