Mobile Rythu Bazars expanded to cover more areas says Minister S Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: The State Agriculture and Marketing Department has further expanded operations of Mobile Rythu Bazars (MRBs) on Sunday covering 402 residential areas.

According to State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, till Saturday, the operations have covered in 331 localities through the MRBs.

However, following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to ensure availability of vegetables to the residents of the city in their neighbourhoods, it was decided to further expand their operations.

Accordingly, the entire MRB operations have been augmented under 12 Rythu Bazars located at Mehdipatnam, Meerpet, Saroornagar, Vanasthalipuram, Medipally, Erragadda, Falaknuma, Kukatpally, Alwal, Yellambanda, RK Puram, Gudimalkapur and LB Nagar.

The estate officers of each of the 12 Rythu Bazars are made as nodal officers to operate the MRBs and to ensure that proper supply of vegetables to different areas.

The vehicles of MRBs are allotted different residential areas and housing colonies falling under each of the Rythu Bazars. And each MRB would cover specific areas. Giving details of how the MRBs are being operated, the officials of marketing department said that an MRB reaches a particular place in a residential locality at a given scheduled time.

Since there will be multiple locations in the same locality, there would not be any problem of a large number of people gathering at one place.

Further, the vegetables are available to the people in their vicinity at reasonable prices. Since timings and place are given, people can pick up vegetables without facing any problems like waiting in the queues.

Each MRB covers different areas in the morning and afternoon sessions. The MRB operations start from 9 am and end by 3 pm. So far 198 MRBs have been launched and they cover 226 residential localities as their first location starting from 9 am and 176 locations in the afternoon from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Depending on the demand, the department plans to further expand the MRB operations from the current 402 to 500 locations.