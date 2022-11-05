Mock counting for bypoll termed successful

Nalgonda: The arrangements for the counting of the votes of Munugodu by-election which became the most interesting in the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been completed.

Three-tier training was also given to the counting staff. On Saturday, mock counting was conducted with dummy EVMs was successful. The process of counting votes will continue at the State Warehousing Corporation godown located at Arjalabavi in Nalgonda 21 tables were arranged in a single hall. The votes will be counted in 15 rounds and the results will be released. The postal ballot votes will be counted at 8 am, followed by the counting of the EVMs. The first result will be out at 9 am. The final result will be out at 1 pm. It is known that 2,25,192 votes (93.13 per cent) were cast in the by-election out of a total of 2,41,855 votes. Both TRS and BJP parties exuded confidence in victory. People have to wait for a few more hours to see who will win.