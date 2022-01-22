Moderate rainfall predicted in Telangana tomorrow

Parts of Telangana to witness light to moderate rainfall in Telangana tomorrow, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. The rainfall is due to the winds from the north-west directions.

However, dry weather conditions will be prevailed on Saturday. Meanwhile, the night temperature in the state decreased intensifying the cold wave. On Friday morning, Tanoor in Nirmal recorded a minimum temperature of 10.9 degree Celsius.

Five days ago, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert to 18 districts -- Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagar Kurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, M Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, and Hyderabad.

Last week, the state witnessed heavy rainfall in some districts including Suryapet. Colonies like Sri Ram Nagar, Manasa Nagar, Vinayak Nagar, Krishna Colony, VRDR Srinivas Colony, Gopalapuram, and R K Gardens colony were inundated.