Modern laparoscopic facility inaugurated at Nalgonda GGH

Nalgonda: Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said it was a memorable moment to have Padma Vibhushan awardee and AIG Hospitals Chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy inaugurate the newly established laparoscopic unit at Nalgonda Government General Hospital (GGH), set up with Rs 1.5 crore funding from the Komatireddy Prateek Reddy Foundation.

Speaking after the inauguration on Monday, the Minister addressed medical students at Nalgonda Medical College. He said that Dr Nageshwar Reddy’s acceptance to inaugurate the unit immediately upon request and his presence at the event was one of the most unforgettable moments of his life. He remarked that even when he assumed ministerial office, he did not feel this level of joy.

Komatireddy highlighted that efforts are being made to provide advanced healthcare services for the poor in the district.

He noted that the Medical College was completed within a year of their government coming to power, and currently, a nursing college is being constructed at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

Praising Dr Nageshwar Reddy as one of the world’s foremost gastroenterologists, the Minister recalled how, four decades ago, he sacrificed a high-paying career abroad, where he could earn Rs 1 crore per month, to establish AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad.

Through this institution, he has trained numerous doctors and provided exceptional service to patients.

Calling Dr Nageshwar Reddy an inspiration, the Minister urged medical students to pursue their goals with determination. He also requested Dr Reddy to provide internship opportunities for Nalgonda Medical College students at AIG Hospitals.

In his remarks, Dr Reddy advised medical students to set clear goals after completing their MBBS and work diligently towards them. He praised Minister Komatireddy for establishing a high-quality laparoscopic unit at Nalgonda GGH, noting that patients would no longer need to travel to Hyderabad for such surgeries.

The event was attended by gastroenterologists Dr GV Rao and Dr SV Reddy, Additional Collector Srinivas, and others.