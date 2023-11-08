Live
- Revanth will sell State if he becomes CM: KTR
- BRS replaces Alampur candidate; city party contestants get B- forms
- C Ramachandra Yadav gets‘Champion of Change’ Award
- Congress ridicules BJP meet on BCs addressed by PM
- Vijayawada: Mega ticket checking drive yields Rs24.5 lakh as penalty
- Congress promises devpt in Old City with Rs 5000 cr pkg
- Students exhorted to launch start-ups
- Vijayawada: APCRDA officials remove unauthorised layouts
- Hyderabad: Poll-wary city RWAs raise pitch for local manifesto to spur devpt
- Jagan committed to uplift of marginalised, say ministers
Modi Builders Green House Colony President V. Santhoshi Reddy joins Congress in Quthbullapur
Quthubullapur Constituency Gagillapur Modi Builders Green House Colony President V. Santhoshi Reddy joined the Congress party in the presence of Quthbullapur Constituency MLA candidate Kolan Hanumanth Reddy after being attracted to the six guarantee schemes and other guarantees introduced by the Congress party and promised to declare full support to Quthbullapur Kolan Hanmanth Reddy in the upcoming assembly elections.
