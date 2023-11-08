Modi Builders Green House Colony President V. Santhoshi Reddy joins Congress in Quthbullapur

Quthubullapur Constituency Gagillapur Modi Builders Green House Colony President V. Santhoshi Reddy joined the Congress party in the presence of Quthbullapur Constituency MLA candidate Kolan Hanumanth Reddy after being attracted to the six guarantee schemes and other guarantees introduced by the Congress party and promised to declare full support to Quthbullapur Kolan Hanmanth Reddy in the upcoming assembly elections.