Modi driving country instilling confidence, says Eatala

Hyderabad: The BJP Malkajgiri Lok Sabha candidate Eatala Rajender said on Monday that, unlike during earlier regimes, PM Narendra Modi instilled confidence to being a growth-oriented nation.

Addressing a breakfast meeting of people in Satellite City in Qutbullapur, he said, earlier people have developed disenchantment towards political parties and leaders, as they were not delivering as per their expectations and aspirations. He said that it was one of the reasons why maximum polling in Hyderabad was limited to 30-40%. "Those who could take rational understanding and study society and developments are somehow disappointed and distanced themselves from voting."

‘However, there have been changes after Modi came to power and made his work speak for itself to people.

Modi led the BJP in 2019 elections without any poll-oriented policies and power-oriented politics. People have gave the party 303 seats voting him to power to become PM for second time’. ‘People across the country's languages, cultures and different sections own Modi as their own. This stands as a testimony to changes the country is witnessing under Modi's leadership’, he added.

He listed out the Center's proactive initiatives of development for a Covid vaccine, implementation of GST, doubling number of airports and national highways, and driving country to become fifth largest economy showcases what when a real leader with a resolve comes to power and can deliver.

‘The country needs a stable government and Modi's guarantee of taking it to be the third largest economy, addressing the poverty issue were all the positive initiatives that need people's support for future generations.

Eatala assured people of the constituency to work for its development and appealed to them to support to make ‘Abki Bar Charso Par’ reality.