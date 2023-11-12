Modi for empowering Madigas

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday played the Madiga card very effectively by making an emotional speech at the Parade Grounds and said that the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi which has been fighting for categorisation for over three decades now has another “Soldier” called Modi who would work under the leadership of Krishna Madiga whom he treats as his younger brother.



Modi sought the approval of this proposal of his by asking the huge gathering to switch on their mobile torch lights. There was a resounding response to this appeal of Modi. He apart from assuring them the government would stand by them and fight for justice in the legal battle that is on in Supreme Court, the Prime Minister announced that the Centre would soon constitute a committee which would adopt all possible ways for empowering Madigas (a SC community) with regard to their demand of categorisation of Scheduled Castes.

Recalling the famous Telugu poet, Gurram Jashua, Modi said, the poet in one of his writings had pictured a Dalit pouring out his woes to Baba Viswanath of Kashi. "Being a Member of Parliament from Kashi (Varanasi), I am glad to be present and of you with the blessings of Baba Viswanath to listen and share your woes and stand in support of you," he said.

He said it was an emotional moment for him as he knows that the Madiga community was one of the biggest constituents of Scheduled Castes in Telugu states, which fights for the categorisation of SCs. "We are committed to end this injustice at the earliest,” he added.

Modi said with full strength the Government of India will stand in favour of justice as your colleague. Hitting at the Congress party, Modi said twice it did not allow B R Ambedkar to win elections and alleged that the grand old party had not put up Babasaheb's picture in Parliament.

He slammed them saying it was due to the grand old party that the architect of the Constitution BR Ambedkar was not accorded the Bharat Ratna for decades together and it was possible only after the BJP supported government was formed at the Centre. He said, "I have not come here to seek anything from you. Since Independence, many political parties and political leaders have assured to deliver justice. But, all of them deceived you. Being from the political domain, I have come to tender an apology for the sins they have committed.” Taking a dig at the BRS government, he said during statehood agitation they promised to make a Dalit the Chief Minister. But, after the formation of the state, K Chandrasekhar Rao "encroached" on the CM's chair after crushing the aspirations of every Dalit. "BRS is anti-Dalit and the Congress is no less than that," he said.