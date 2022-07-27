Modi govt has little concern towards poor: Yechury

Warangal: The need of the hour is to protect the nation from those who have been looting the resources of the country, CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

Addressing a public meeting here on Tuesday, he said that people need a communal-free society where they can enjoy equal economic and social status.

"We should strive hard for constructing a better and self-sufficient India as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of independence. At the same time, we need to protect the country from the clutches of communal forces," Yechury said. Notwithstanding the election promises by political parties, the poor are yet to get shelter of their own. The rulers need to focus on education and health as well, he said.

The BJP-led Central government has little concern towards the poor and the middle class, he said, referring to the skyrocketing of the prices of essential commodities. This is nothing but an economic attack on people, he added.

"Never before in the last 75 years, no government levied tax on food items," Yechury said, referring to the 5 per cent goods and Service Tax (GST) on pre-packaged and labeled food items like cereals, pulses etc imposed by the Narendra Modi government.

A whopping 90 crore people are waiting for employment in the country. Of which 60 crore people have stopped searching for jobs. Even though there are 20,000 vacancies in the Army, the government has no plans to fill them, Yechury said.

The Modi Government has a dubious record of writing off 11 lakh crore loans to the corporate sector. The Centre which opposes freebies to people, is benefiting the rich through its policies. Corporates like Adanis made a fortune ever since BJP came to power in 2014, Yechury alleged.

The BJP government is selling off the nation's resources at a throw away price to benefit the corporate sector. In return, they take commissions and they are spending all that money to buy the MLAs and MPs, he alleged, accusing the BJP of diluting the democracy.

CPM Telangana State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, CPM politburo members BV Raghavulu, A Vijayaraghavan and Cherupally Seetharamulu, Pothineni Sudarshan Rao, Sarampally Vasudeva Reddy were among others present.