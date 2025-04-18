Modi govt using agencies to suppress Opposition: Naini

Warangal: Congress cadre led by Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy staged a protest in Hanumakonda on Thursday, opposing the Directorate of Enforcement (ED)’s chargesheet against their leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Speaking at the protest, Naini alleged that the Modi government has been using the central investigating agencies to suppress the Opposition leaders. “The BJP-led Central government is playing vindictive politics by misusing the ED, CBI and IT,” alleged. He demanded that the Centre withdraw the chargesheet as Sonia and Rahul have nothing to do with the National Herald case.

“As the BJP found that its image was plummeting fast, the Modi Government started targeting the Gandhi family. But Rahul Gandhi is a fighter and would return triumphantly,” Naini said.

Earlier, the Congress followers burned the effigy of the BJP government. MP K Kavya, PCC Members B Srinivas Rao, EV Srinivas Rao, Boddireddy Prabhakar Reddy and a host of Congress leaders were present.