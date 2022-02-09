Modi insulted Telangana, its people: Minister Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insulted Telangana and its people by his statement that State was formed without consultations, alleged BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

It was as if the ghosts were chanting the Vedas when the PM was talking about consultations, the Minister said while posing as whom the PM consulted in 2016 when the Union government announced demonetisation.

On Wednesday, Kamalakar took part in a massive protest rally taken out against Modi's remarks made against Telangana creation. The protesting TRS workers burnt an effigy of Modi at Telangana chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, he sought to know whether Modi consulted 135 crore Indians before announcing demonetisation, introducing Citizenship (Amendment) Act, imposing unplanned lockdown in the country and introducing the GST regime.

Poor and middle class people faced severe hardships and died due to demonetisation. The same was the case when lockdown was imposed as hundreds of migrant labourers died while backing back to their homes, the Minister said.

Kamalakar alleged that the PM was conspiring to merge two Telugu States again as he was not able to digest the progress Telangana was making leaving behind Gujarat, the native State of Modi.

Telangana people would not allow such evil of Modi. The statehood was achieved after a long struggle and sacrifices of hundreds of youths. The people would not tolerate if anybody tries to humiliate Telangana sentiment, he warned

The Minister demanded the BJP MPs, MLAs, and workers in Telangana to question the Prime Minister on his remarks and resign from their posts if they were true Telanganites. If they failed to question Modi they would remain as betrayers of Telangana.

Kamalkar sought to know whether BJP was against the formation of small States and said Telangana was formed according to Article 3. Modi insulted the constitution written by BR Ambedkar with his comments against Telangana, he said.