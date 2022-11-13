Modi lauds Bandi Sanjay for Ramagundam meet success

Peddapalli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) factory at Ramagundam in the district on Saturday was a success and went on smoothly.

Modi opened his speech with the slogan of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' which garnered a deafening response from the audience. The Prime Minister then went on to say that the Union government was not privatising the SCCL, which was also received a similar response from the people. In his speech, Modi gave a complete explanation about fertilizers, its benefits and importance. He visited the RFCL factory and reached the meeting venue by road. After the meet, the Prime Minister returned to Hyderabad in a special helicopter.

For security concerns, the helicopter landing zones were kept secret. The SPG protection group allowed public to enter the ground only after a thorough inspection. With police detaining members of the left parties, the bandh called by TGBKS and TRS leaders was also observed in Ramagundam.

Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone for the RFCL project on August 7, 2016. His vision of self-reliance was behind the revival of the fertiliser plant. The Ramagundam plant would enable domestic neem coated urea production of 12.7 LMT per annum.

The project was set up under Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited, a joint venture company of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Limited (EIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL).

RFCL has been entrusted with the responsibility of setting up a new ammonia-urea plant with an investment of more than Rs 6,300 crore. Gas was being supplied to the RFCL plant through the Jagdishpur-Phulpur-Haldia pipeline.

The plant would ensure adequate and timely supply of urea fertilizers to farmers in Telangana State as well as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. The plant will not only improve the availability of fertilizers, but also boost the overall economic development of the region including development of infrastructure like roads, railways and allied industries.