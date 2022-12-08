Modi talk is all 'bakwas': KCR

Jagtial:"Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is bakwas. BJP and Modi talk about 'Make in India' while China Bazars are mushrooming in every village. Modi talks of 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' but they cut the funds for Anganwadis. How many days such betrayal should be tolerated," Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao questioned.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Integrated District Collectorate office, KCR said not a single day passes without the news of rape against women and attacks on Dalits in the country. "Wrong policies of the Central government had led to closure of 10,000 industries in the country. About 40 lakh jobs were lost, thousands of companies are moving out of India, no new companies are coming," said KCR adding that he was ready for a debate on this issue.

According to him not a single good thing had happened after Modi became the Prime Minister. Modi is good at speeches and dialogues not in performance. He could not show results in any sector whether it be water or power. Even the manja for kites, crackers and diyas for Diwali and flags come from China, he added.

He said Modi calls free power to farmers as 'Revdi' but does not hesitate to waive off Rs 14 lakh crore of the 'Sahukars', the chief minister said adding Bharat should also change like the way Telangana changed after becoming a separate state.

The chief minister called upon the youth and intellectuals, LIC agents, to fight back on the privatisation of LIC. "There are 25 lakh agents, lakhs of employees, it has Rs 35 lakh crore assets but the Centre was selling the public property. The youth of the country should fight back - LIC agents, you should become soldiers. How can you privatise power? Substations, conductors, lines, generating stations were built with public money. If it continues it will become a capitalist state," said Rao.

The chief minister assured to make the Banda Lingapur village as a Mandal. He also provided Rs 10 crore under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to the MLAs of erstwhile Karimnagar district. He said that in another 10 to 12 days Rythu Bandhu money would be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers.