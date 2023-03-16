Modi will get Oscar for acting, says KTR

Nizamabad: Launching a broadside on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, IT Minister KT Rama Rao has alleged that Modi is breaking the back of poor by increasing prices of essentials, while extending undue benefits to corporate companies of Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

Speaking at a public meeting in Pitlam, he sarcastically said, "there is a great actor named Modi in the country who does Baat Karodo Mein, Kaam Pakode Mein. He must get an Oscar for acting."

The Minister said that the Central government increased the prices of gas cylinder steeply, going back on Modi's promise back in 2014 to reduce the prices. "What to do with the Prime Minister who failed to keep his promise," KTR asked. "There is a BJP leader from Nizamabad district who calls Modi god. Whose god is he? For you?For Adani?" he taunted the saffron party. The BJP rulers have looted the country's wealth and are criticising the opposition," he flayed.

The IT minister alleged that the Modi government was acting in a biased manner and hindering the development of Telangana. He lambasted the BJP leaders for making baseless accusations against the Opposition parties and for trying to trouble them with the ED and the CBI investigation.

KTR laid the foundation stone and unveiled the pylon of the Nagamadugu Lift Scheme to be constructed at a cost of Rs 476 crore in Nizamsagar mandal at Jakkapur.State Road Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, MP BB Patil, MLAs Hanumant Shinde, Ganesh Gupta, local public representatives and officials participated in the programme. KTR made it clear that Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Chandrashekar Rao was not afraid of threats from BJP and Modi's moves, and he would wage his fight against the BJP in accordance with the Constitution to ensure justice for the poor and downtrodden sections of India.

Targeting State Congress chief Revanth Reddy for seeking a chance to form government in the State, KTR poked fun at Congress. After being in power for 50 years, what the Congress had done for this country and the Telangana region, he asked. He asked people to pose questions to BJP and Congress on what they did for Telangana. KTR asserted that KCR would return as the CM and achieve

hat-trick.