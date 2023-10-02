Live
- Asian Games: Brave and unique Ayhika, Sutirtha lose in semis, claim bronze in women's doubles TT
- Stress a major cause of digestive problems : Experts
- Govt has failed to protect Law & Order: Basavaraj Bommai
- Honorable Deve Gowda, if your son repeatedly announces party dissolution and political retirement, where should the activists go?: DCM DK Shivakumar question
- AI can help in improving success rate of IVF treatment, say doctors
- Nandamuri Balakrishna and wife takes part in Satyagraha Deeksha ay NTR Bhavan
- Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Songs, Movies, and Actors That Remind Us of Mahatma Gandhi!
- Eradicate sense of animosity, says Haryana Guv on Gandhi Jayanti
- Infant formula, fizzy drinks in babies may raise early obesity risk
- Sampu becomes kingmaker in ‘Martin Luther King’ teaser
Just In
Modi’s visit aimed at helping BRS win: Revanth
Hyderabad: Reacting over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mahbubnagar, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy held that his visit was part of the ‘grand...
Hyderabad: Reacting over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mahbubnagar, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy held that his visit was part of the ‘grand scheme’ of BJP and BRS to divide the Opposition’s votes and help latter’s win in Assembly polls. He held that the money spent on Modi’s visit would have helped develop the district.
Addressing a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth referring to ‘toned down’ attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and policies, found Modi’s speech to be lacking ‘ferocity’ which he shows against Congress. “The secret agreement between the two parties is clearly visible to people. Modi has not only failed to mention anything about Kaleshwaram or Liquor scam, but also failed to assure people that he will expose KCR’s corruption. His visit clearly shows that it is meant to divide the Opposition’s vote and to ensure BRS’s win,” he alleged.
Dares ‘billa-ranga’ for an open debate
Referring to two leaders Modi and KCR as ‘billa-ranga’, the PCC chief dared them for ‘open debate’ over ‘implementation’ of poll promises under their rule (2014-2023) and Congress’s rule (2004-2014). “Are you ready for a debate on 10 years of your rule and 10 years of our rule ?” he asked.
Revanth said that Modi's visit has provided nothing substantial to the State. “We had hoped that the Prime Minister would declare national status to Palamuru-Rangareddy project and will fulfil all the assurances made in AP Reorganisation Act. Even the promises of Turmeric Board and Tribal University are not new,” he added.