Money splurged on Modi’s visit at the cost of Palamuru devpt: Congress

Hyderabad: Reacting over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mahbubnagar, PCC Chief A Revanth Reddy said that his visit was part of the ‘grand scheme’ of BJP and BRS to divide the opposition’s votes and help the latter win in Assembly polls. He held that the money spent on Modi’s visit would have helped develop the Palamuru district.

Addressing a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth referring to a ‘toned down’ attack on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and policies, found Modi’s speech to be lacking ‘ferocity’ which he shows against Congress. “The secret agreement between the two parties is clearly visible to people. Modi has not only failed to mention anything about Kaleshwaram or the liquor scam, but also failed to assure people that he will expose KCR’s corruption. His visit clearly shows that it is meant to divide the opposition’s vote and to ensure BRS’s win,” he alleged.

Referring to two leaders Modi and KCR as ‘Billa-Ranga’, the PCC chief dared them for ‘open debate’ over the ‘implementation’ of poll promises under their rule (2014-2023) and Congress’s rule (2004-2014). “Are you ready for a debate on 10 years of your rule and 10 years of our rule?” he asked.

Revanth said that Modi’s visit has provided nothing substantial to the State. “We hoped that the PM would declare national status to the Palamuru-Rangareddy project and will fulfil all the assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act. Even the promises of Turmeric Board and Tribal University are not new,” he pointed out.

Revanth Reddy alleged that Modi was showing prejudice towards Telangana people as the BJP government has failed to fulfill the promises of bifurcation including the provision of a Railway Coach factory. He recalled how Modi had spoken against the formation of Telangana earlier. “As Modi had belittled the formation of Telangana, it is being cited as the reason for the absence of the party’s top leaders. Even his own party leaders including Vivek, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Vijaya Shanti, and Rajgopal Reddy did not attend his public meeting,” the leader claimed.