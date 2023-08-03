Monsoon sessions of Telangana Assembly for three days

Live
Highlights
The monsoon session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly will be held only for three days.
Hyderabad: The monsoon session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly will be held only for three days.
The Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly has decided to have the session for three days. The Congress party members wanted the session for 20 days. However, the ruling party was in favour of three days. The Assembly would discuss heavy rains and the relief measures taken up by the government. About ten bills would be passed in this session.
