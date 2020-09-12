More departments on KCR’s revamp list

Hyderabad: Which is the next department on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's list for the revamping? Bureaucratic circles are abuzz with the talk that some more government wings will be restructured once the new Revenue Bill becomes the Act and comes into force.

In the last six years, KCR had gone in for several changes in the name of reforms in key departments like Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Irrigation and Agriculture. Now the process of major reforms in the Revenue department claiming to put an end to corruption and litigations is on.

The stage is also set for the abolition of VROs in the village revenue administration and removal of all Revenue Courts in the state. The "revolutionary revenue reforms will not give any scope for litigation, and hence there would be no need for the revenue courts," he stated in the Assembly. It would certainly be a landmark reform if the targeted results are achieved, the Opposition felt.

Now, official sources say that two other key departments, Health and Education are under the radar of the government. Following the experience of the Covid pandemic and the poor state of Health infrastructure, the government would now focus attention on the Health sector and soon it would be announcing key decisions.

That is why the Chief Minister indicated that in the days to come some more important decisions in the form of Bills if the Assembly was in session or ordinance to be ratified later by the legislature would be issued.

Similarly, the government is also of the opinion that the state endowments department also needs some kayakalp to prevent further encroachments of temple lands and protect the existing lands. The proposed complete land survey would arm the government with necessary data and would help them in strengthening the endowments department, sources feel.

Retired IAS official Siva Shankar has been entrusted with the responsibility to submit a report to the government on the measures that need to be taken in this direction.

Reforms in the State Planning and Roads and Buildings department is also under consideration." Even the Excise, Prohibition and Transport departments are also likely to witnesses some administrative changes soon.