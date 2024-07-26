More funds for EV charging centres

Hyderabad : Strengthening of the grid network, construction of new sub-stations and transformers, and electric vehicle charging stations are among the important works that will be taken up as the State government allocated Rs 16,410 crore for the Energy department in the 2024–2025 financial year.

In view of the increasing power demand of the State and to reduce transmission losses and strengthen the grid network, an investment of Rs 3,017 crore is proposed for the construction of 11 new Extra High Tension (EHT) sub-stations and 31 Extra High Voltage (EHV) power transformers during this financial year. Steps will be taken to set up storage plants at geographically suitable locations in the State.

"The government promotes electric vehicles as part of pollution prevention measures. In addition to the existing 450 electric vehicle charging stations, we will take the necessary steps to set up 100 additional stations in Greater Hyderabad. We are launching the TGEV Mobile App to make charging facilities easily accessible to people," said Bhatti Vikramarka during the budget presentation.

He said strategies to meet the power requirement till 2030 are being made. A new energy policy with an emphasis on non-conventional and pollution-free power generation is being drafted. The policy will have a plan not just to meet the needs of the State, but also to achieve surplus power. Uninterrupted power supply to agriculture, industry, and other sectors has been one of the main objectives of the government, he said, in addition to working on bringing financial discipline in electricity corporations that were derailed due to the laxity of the previous government. The Congress government was able to provide uninterrupted electricity 24 hours a day, even during the peak summer season.