Ponnavolu accuses Naidu of misusing institutions to close cases

Vijayawada: YSRC Palleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was influencing institutions to facilitate the closure of cases filed against him. The party said it would pursue legal remedies and approach higher judicial forums on the issue.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Thursday, YSRCP general secretary and former additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said that the party would take the matter to the highest court. He alleged that the Chief Minister had breached bail conditions by exerting influence over investigating agencies and other institutions to withdraw cases.

Sudhakar Reddy claimed that Chandrababu Naidu was acting in multiple roles — as an accused, investigator, legal advocate, and decision-maker — and that cases were being closed on the grounds of “mistake of fact.” He argued that such actions were inconsistent with democratic norms and the principles of institutional independence.

According to him, police officials who had earlier registered cases against Chandrababu Naidu in connection with alleged scams were now issuing clean chits, citing mistakes of fact. He said this raised questions about institutional neutrality and due process.

Referring to the Skill Development Corporation case, Sudhakar Reddy said Chandrababu Naidu had spent 53 days in judicial custody and that a charge sheet had been filed after examining around 150 witnesses and recording statements from 18 officials in the alleged Rs 371-crore case.

He added that central agencies were also involved and that some accused had faced imprisonment. He alleged that the case was closed even as a quash petition was pending before the Supreme Court.

The YSRCP leader further stated that Chandrababu Naidu was named in other cases, including those related to the Inner Ring Road, assigned lands, and liquor policies, which allegedly involved large financial irregularities.

Sudhakar Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister was misusing the police machinery to close these cases and maintained that the YSRCP would continue to pursue the matter through legal channels.

He reiterated that the party would approach the apex court and seek accountability, asserting that it would continue to raise the issue through all available democratic and judicial avenues.