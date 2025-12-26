Godavari-style cockfights spread to Vijayawada with political backing

Vijayawada: For decades, the Godavari districts have been notorious for large-scale cockfights during the Sankranti festival, with the illegal blood sport being conducted openly despite repeated court orders.

These high-profile events attract thousands of spectators, political leaders, businessmen, and gamblers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and other states.

Massive betting, professional organisers, specially bred roosters, and the use of sharp knives tied to birds’ legs are hallmarks of the Godavari cockfights, often carried out with tacit political support and weak enforcement.

Now, similar situation is reportedly being replicated in NTR and Krishna districts, especially in and around Vijayawada. Ruling party leaders and their supporters are said to be organising cockfights on the ‘Godavari pattern,’ complete with large arenas, multi-day schedules, and organised gambling. Temporary arenas are being constructed at Gunadala, Ramavarappadu, Pipula Road near the Inner Ring Road, Nunna, Kothuru Tadepalli, and several other locations.

While cockfights in Krishna district were once limited to rural pockets such as Pamarru, Gudivada, Kankipadu, Edupugallu, Agiripalli, Adavinekkalam, Sobhanapuram, Nuzvid, Vissannapeta, Chatrai, and Tiruvuru, the expansion into Vijayawada city signals a concerning escalation. Activists warn that, unlike in the Godavari districts, where cockfights are tied to rural festivals, their conduct in densely populated urban areas poses a greater risk to public safety and order.

A recurring enabling factor is alleged political and police patronage. Organisers are accused of enjoying protection from influential political leaders, including MLAs with Cabinet rank. Despite explicit Andhra Pradesh High Court directions banning cockfights and the use of knives, events are reportedly proceeding with confidence, pointing to prior “understandings” with enforcement agencies.

Preparations are reportedly on a much larger scale this year, backed by the alleged support of two influential MLAs holding cabinet ranks. Temporary arenas are being set up at Gunadala, Ramavarappadu, Pipula Road, Nunna, Kothuru Tadepalli, Jakkampudi, JNNURM Colony, Pydurapadu, Agiripalli, Nuzvid, and other areas.

Organisers are accused of flouting court orders by tying sharp knives to the legs of roosters, making the fights extremely brutal and often fatal. The planned three-day events during Sankranti are expected to draw massive crowds and involve gambling worth crores of rupees.

The migration of Godavari-style cockfights to Vijayawada highlights a broader failure of governance. Critics allege that political interference and police inaction are enabling this illegal, brutal, and gambling-driven sport to flourish unchecked.

This year, in addition to the customary prizes of Bullet and Royal Enfield motorcycles, some organisers are reportedly planning to award costly cars to the top winners—an unprecedented move, with one such plan underway in Adavinekkalam of Agiripalli mandal (now in Eluru district).

With Sankranti approaching, the illegal sport is set to make a grand return in NTR and Krishna districts, with sources indicating active political backing and police collusion. Leaders of the ruling TDP and its coalition partners are allegedly preparing for large-scale cockfights on the Godavari model, turning areas around Vijayawada into major event hubs.

What has raised alarm is the alleged nexus between political leaders, organisers, and sections of the police. Despite being aware of the preparations, police are reportedly turning a blind eye, allegedly after receiving hefty payments from organisers.

With Sankranti just weeks away, enforcement agencies have yet to take visible preventive action, leaving activists concerned about public safety, animal welfare, and the rule of law.