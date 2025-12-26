TG govt revs up plans for Tummidihetti barrage

Hyderabad: The state government hastened the official process and set a deadline of three months to a private agency for the completion of the detailed project report (DPR)) for the proposed Tummidihetti barrage under the Pranahita-Chevella Lift Irrigation project. Soon after the finalization of the DPR, the state government will hold talks with the Maharashtra government on the height of the barrage and seek the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) approval at the earliest.

State Irrigation officials said that RV Associates, a private agency, has been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing the DPR for the Tummidihetti barrage. “The agency has been given a three-month time to submit the DPR which will be studied in depth and analyzed before meeting the Maharashtra counterparts to discuss the barrage details and submergence of the villages under the barrage,” the officials explained.

In the original plan, water was to be drawn from the Pranahita River, a tributary of Godavari, at Tummidihetti barrage and carried to Yellampalli barrage through a 71-km canal system. However, the project encountered major obstacles when coal seams were detected along the alignment, making tunneling risky and costly.

The new proposal suggested a direct link between Tummidihetti and Sundilla barrages, bypassing the coal zones entirely. Departmental studies found that this route could prove technically feasible and economically stronger, though detailed DPR and ground verification are still under way.

“By shifting the alignment toward Sundilla, several geological difficulties could be avoided. The route might shorten canal and tunnel lengths, simplify construction and reduce the extent of environmental clearances required”, officials said, adding that the Irrigation Department had been instructed to revalidate earlier surveys and conduct fresh geotechnical and topographical studies to update feasibility data.

State Advisor (Irrigation) Adityanath Das already prepared a report on Tummidihetti-based Pranahita-Chevella project, and the report would also be studied before deciding the height of the barrage after the submission of the DPR, officials said. The National Dam Safety Authority’s (NDSA) recommendations to maintain safety standards at Sundilla and Annaram barrages would also be taken into consideration as regards the construction of the Tummidihetti project, they added.