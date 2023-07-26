Live
- BPCL logs Rs 10,550 crore PAT for Q1
- Yogi Adityanath inaugurates high speed train trial of Agra Metro
- PM Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Rajasthan, Gujarat tomorrow
- Torneo del Centenario: India women's team play out a 1-1 draw against England in opener
- Mother and Daughter washed away in the river
- Udupi incident is a small issue No need to politicise -HM
- Karnataka: Reservoirs in state getting copious inflow
- Privacy Violation Incident of Udupi Stirs Nationwide Outrage
- Stones Pelted on Vande Bharat Express in Ramanagara
- Udupi Voyeurism incident
Just In
BPCL logs Rs 10,550 crore PAT for Q1
Yogi Adityanath inaugurates high speed train trial of Agra Metro
PM Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Rajasthan, Gujarat tomorrow
Torneo del Centenario: India women's team play out a 1-1 draw against England in opener
Mother and Daughter washed away in the river
Udupi incident is a small issue No need to politicise -HM
Mother and Daughter washed away in the river
Highlights
Locals rescued Daughter and searching for Mother
Kothagudem:A Tragedy incident was happened in the district on Wednesday. According sources Mother and daughter washed away in Pamuleru river at Chaparalapalli village under Mulkalapalli Mandal in the district.
Mother Kunja Seethamma (45) along with her daughter Kurshsam Jyothi and other village people crossing river by walk going their village. During the crossing the river Kunja Seethamma and her daughter swept away by the flood.
Locals rescued daughter Kursham Jyothi in this incident. Her Mother washed away due heavy overflow the river water. The locals searching for Seethamma.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS