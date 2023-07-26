Mother and Daughter washed away in the river

Kothagudem:A Tragedy incident was happened in the district on Wednesday. According sources Mother and daughter washed away in Pamuleru river at Chaparalapalli village under Mulkalapalli Mandal in the district.

Mother Kunja Seethamma (45) along with her daughter Kurshsam Jyothi and other village people crossing river by walk going their village. During the crossing the river Kunja Seethamma and her daughter swept away by the flood.

Locals rescued daughter Kursham Jyothi in this incident. Her Mother washed away due heavy overflow the river water. The locals searching for Seethamma.







