Motivational Classes and Mid-Day Meal Scheme Review Conducted for Student Development

Gadwal: District Employment Officer Dr. Y.M. Priyanka announced that a special action plan has been implemented to review the mid-day meal scheme and organize motivational classes for 10th-grade students.

On Tuesday, as per the instructions of the Honorable District Collector, career guidance and motivational classes were conducted for the benefit of 10th and 12th-grade students at KGBV School in Gattu Mandal and TGSWRS/JCG in Manopad. Students were guided on how to excel in the SSC exams and were provided insights on essential tips for success. Dr. Priyanka emphasized the importance of skills along with education, suggesting that acquiring expertise in any field could help secure self-employment if government jobs are not available.

Following the session, Dr. Priyanka participated in a community meal with the students. She also inspected the school premises, ensuring cleanliness and the quality of food being served under the mid-day meal scheme. She directed the teachers to maintain high standards in both education and hygiene for the students.

The District Employment Officer, Dr. Priyanka, along with DCPO Officer Narasimhulu, reviewed the daily operations and slip test monitoring process of the mid-day meal scheme in the school.

The program was attended by MPDO Chennayya, MEO Nallareddy, DCPO Narasimhulu, KGBV Principal Gunti Gopilatha, TGSWRS Principal