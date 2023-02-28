Mountaineer Malavath Purna pays a courtesy visit to Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Famous mountaineer Malavath Purna paid a courtesy visit to former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir at his residence in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Khaja Moinuddin, Township Tax Assessor, Cook County Illinois, USA, who is related to Shabbir Ali, was also present.

Shabbir Ali felicitated Purna and praised her remarkable achievement as the youngest female in India to achieve this feat.

Malavath Purna is a mountaineer from India who made history in 2014 by becoming the youngest person in the world to climb Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world. Purna continued to break barriers in mountaineering by completing the 7-Summit Challenge, climbing the highest peaks on each continent, including Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Elbrus, Mount Aconcagua, Mount Vinson, Mount Cortez, and Mount Denali.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Ali said that Purna faced many challenges, including poverty, to pursue her passion for mountaineering. He said Purna's achievements have inspired many young people, especially girls, to pursue their dreams and overcome obstacles. Purna's story is a testament to the power of determination, hard work, and perseverance in achieving success, he said adding that her achievement has brought fame to Kamareddy and India.

During her visit, Purna expressed her desire to achieve more success in the future and spread India's fame to the world. (INN)