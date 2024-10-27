MP Aruna guides Disha committee on district development

Mahabubnagar : MP and Chairperson of the ‘Disha’ Committee DK Aruna convened the inaugural Disha Committee meeting on Saturday at the District Collectorate. The focus of the meeting was on enhancing the district’s overall development through effective implementation of welfare schemes and addressing pressing local issues.

At the meeting, Aruna emphasised the importance of a coordinated approach among public representatives and officials to ensure that welfare schemes benefit all deserving citizens. “There should be no delay or negligence in implementing these schemes,” she stated, stressing the need for unbiased execution.

Aruna urged officials to eliminate political bias and focus on truly deserving beneficiaries, ensuring equal access to the benefits offered by both central and state government initiatives.

Key agenda items included reviews on district infrastructure, such as road development, housing for the economically disadvantaged, pension programs, and improvements to schools, irrigation facilities, and agricultural support.

Aruna also highlighted the necessity of immediate action on any issues that arise, especially regarding central schemes like Mudra, Vishwakarma Loans, Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Kisan Samman Yojana, and CRF-funded road projects.

MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, District Collector Vijayendra Boi, Additional Collectors Shivendra Pratap and Mohan Rao, as well as other senior district officials, participated actively in discussions. Collectively, they explored strategies to tackle development challenges and advance ongoing projects.