MP Arvind meets Union Minister Goyal
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi was cordially called on by Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri and National Turmeric Board Chairman Palle Gangareddy on Thursday.
Nizamabad: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi was cordially called on by Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri and National Turmeric Board Chairman Palle Gangareddy on Thursday. On this occasion, the Minister congratulated Palle Gangareddy on being elected as the Chairman of the National Tur-meric Board. The Minister said that the decades-old dream has come true and that he should contribute to the welfare of turmeric farmers. They also discussed issues such as turmeric exports, marketing and others. The Minister informed that the board’s procedures, selection of directors and members, etc. are on going.
On this occasion, Palle Gangareddy thanked him for appointing him as the Chairman of the National Turmeric Board.
Jagtial District Bharatiya Janata Party President Morepalli Satyanarayana also participated in the meet-ing.