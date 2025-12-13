MP Balaram Nayak humiliated at Telangana Bhavan

Hyderabad: Mahabubabad Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Porika Balaram Nayak initially expressed fury, alleging he was humiliated at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi. Balaram Nayak claimed that Chakravarthy, who works as a Public Relations Officer (PRO) at Telangana Bhavan, spoke rudely to him and damaged his dignity as an MP. According to the MP, Chakravarthy refused to grant him access to the Gurajada Conference Hall, a venue where MPs typically hold media meetings.

Balaram Nayak quoted the PRO’s alleged rude reply when he called to request the hall: “No, hold it outside.” He asserted that the PRO spoke “like Amit Shah,” and behaved in a manner that looked down on him as an MP from the Banjara community.

The angry MP said, “He has been working there for a long time... and he is acting arrogantly as if he has no one to face,” adding that he would officially complain to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over the insult he received.