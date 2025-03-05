Live
Just In
MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy Vows Swift Action on Water Crisis in Siddipet
Siddipet: To address the escalating water crisis in Komuravelli mandal Bhuvanagiri MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has assured farmers of immediate measures to replenish local water bodies.
During his visit to the Tapaspalli reservoir on Wednesday, Mr Reddy acknowledged the distress faced by farmers due to the dwindling water levels, which have left ponds dry, groundwater scarce, and fields parched. He attributed the crisis to the recent lack of water release into the reservoir, compounding irrigation difficulties for the agrarian community.
To mitigate the situation, the MP pledged to facilitate water release from Dharmasagar and Bommakuru reservoirs. He further assured farmers that he would engage with Irrigation Department officials to resolve challenges in pumping water into the reservoir. Mr Reddy also committed to holding regular review meetings with farmers and officials to address long-term water security concerns.
Beyond Komuravelli, he instructed officials to visit the villages of Arjun Patta and Kamalayapalli in Cheryala mandal to assess and resolve their water shortages. His intervention signals a proactive approach to ensuring irrigation and drinking water availability during the dry season.
Farmers, grappling with the worsening crisis, welcomed his assurances but remain hopeful for swift implementation of the promised measures.