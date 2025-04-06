MP DK Arunaamma Hailed for Key Role in Wakf Amendment Bill: A Grateful Community Celebrates Justice

Gadwal: A Wave of Congratulations for Arunamma - Wakf Amendment Bill Triggers Celebrations in Hyderabad

In the wake of the Wakf Amendment Bill being passed in Parliament, Hyderabad witnessed an outpouring of admiration and gratitude towards MP DK Arunamma. The passage of this significant legislation has brought long-awaited relief to families affected by Wakf land issues, and many are crediting MP Arunamma for her pivotal role in this success.

Victim Families Meet and Felicitate MP Arunamma

Families from Bhoodan Pochampally and other regions, who have long suffered due to Wakf land disputes, gathered in large numbers to personally meet and thank the MP. A group of Wakf land victim families from Boduppal met with MP DK Arunamma and conveyed their heartfelt appreciation.

In a show of solidarity and gratitude, BJP cadres and representatives of the affected families honored Arunamma with shawls and flowers. The felicitation ceremony was marked by emotional gestures and expressions of relief, as many had been battling for justice for decades.

Queues Outside Arunaamma’s Residence

Such was the impact of the bill and Arunaamma’s role in it that scores of BJP workers and Wakf land victims queued up outside her residence in Jubilee Hills to meet her. The sentiment was unanimous — Arunaamma had stood by them, and she deserved every bit of recognition for her efforts.

"The Credit Belongs to Arunaamma" – Say the Beneficiaries

The victims, who had been entangled in bureaucratic and legal battles for years, were unanimous in their statement: “The credit for the passage of the Wakf Amendment Bill goes to MP DK Arunamma.” Many shared how their long-standing grievances had finally been addressed due to her consistent efforts in Parliament and with the government.

"We are forever indebted to her," said one of the victims. "She understood our pain and worked tirelessly to find a resolution."

Another added, "It was MP Arunamma who gave voice to our decades-old suffering. Her commitment and determination led to the bill’s passage. The credit is hers, and hers alone."

A Landmark Moment in Wakf Land Justice

The passing of the Wakf Amendment Bill has been described as a landmark victory for affected families, and MP DK Arunamma is being hailed as a key force behind it. Her efforts have not only earned her praise from her party but have also built a strong connection with the people whose lives she has helped change. As Hyderabad celebrates this moment, Arunamma stands at the heart of a people’s gratitude, having turned hope into reality.