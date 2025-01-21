MP Etela Rajender Condemns Attack in Pocharam, Demands Justice for Victims

Hyderabad: MP Etela Rajender responded strongly to the recent attack in Pocharam, alleging that real estate brokers, with the support of Congress, are intimidating locals and grabbing their lands. Addressing the media on Monday, Etela stated that several victims of land encroachment had approached him for help.

"I brought the issue to the notice of the Commissioner of Police and the District Collector. Despite this, hired goons were used to threaten the locals," he said. Etela also revealed that a broker had brazenly threatened, saying, 'What can an MP do?'

Clarifying his actions during the incident, Etela remarked, "I went there as a people's representative and acted to defend the victims. Congress-backed brokers are exploiting their power to terrorize the public."

The MP called on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to intervene and ensure justice for the affected families. His remarks have further fueled political tensions, with the opposition accusing the Congress government of shielding real estate brokers involved in illegal activities.