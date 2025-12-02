MP Kavya raises concern over lack of skill devpt progs in Warangal

Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya voiced strong concerns over the lack of effective skill development programmes in her constituency during the parliamentary session started here on Monday.

Questioning the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), she demanded details on operational centres, reservations for marginalised groups, industry linkages, and employment results in Warangal district.

Kavya expressed frustration with the government’s reply, noting that while eight training centres were empanelled since PMKVY’s launch, none are active under the current PMKVY 4.0. “This inaction leaves our youth without vital short-term training courses, hindering their progress in a competitive job market,” she stated. She called for urgent reactivation, emphasising Warangal’s need for demand-driven skills amid rising unemployment.

On inclusivity, the MP highlighted the absence of specific reservations in PMKVY 4.0 for women and Scheduled Castes (SC), despite past data showing 4,592 SC candidates trained with 76% certification, and 12,461 women at 80%.

“We must enforce targeted measures to uplift these communities,” Kavya urged, pushing for better implementation.

She praised industry partnerships for apprenticeships and on-the-job training (OJT) with MSMEs and corporates but criticised the low 41% placement rate from 2015-2022, where only 6,322 of 15,398 certified candidates found jobs.

“Tracking wage increments and sustainable careers is essential,” she added.

Minister Jayant Chaudhary responded that PMKVY 4.0 focuses on career-oriented OJT without reservations.

Undeterred, Kavya pledged to pursue the issue, saying, “Warangal’s potential demands real action for empowered futures.”

Her intervention spotlights Telangana’s skill challenges in India’s

workforce drive.