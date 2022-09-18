MP Ranjit Reddy accepts KTR's request to adopt Balaji Temple stepwell

Hyderabad: Ranjit Reddy, the TRS MP from Chevella on Sunday accepted KTR's request to adopt and revamp the Balaji Temple stepwell near Chandanvelli, Shamshabad.



It is to mention here that a user named R P Musunuri took to Twitter on Sunday and urged the Telangana government to restore the stepwell. He stated that the 700-year-old stepwell is a potential tourist spot and is ill-maintained.

Quoting the tweet, KTR said, "We shall revive it & beautify it Sir I request MP @DrRanjithReddy Garu who is celebrating his Birthday today to adopt this & revive it, And Happy Birthday Ranjit Anna (sic)"

Responding to the Minister's request, Ranjith Reddy said that he will take up the initiative to revamp the step well. "Thank you very much @KTRTRS Garu. Would love to take up this wonderful initiative and revive the beautiful heritage of #Telangana," he tweeted.

Earlier on September 15, six step wells were inaugurated by KT Rama Rao, along with US consul general Jennifer Larson at the historic Qutb Shahi tombs. Posting the news on Twitter, KTR also thanked Aga Khan Trust for Culture for its efforts to restore these sites.