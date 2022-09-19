MP Ranjith Reddy rolls out 'Arogya Chevella' initiative

Hyderabad: Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy on Sunday announced the launch of a programme 'Arogya Chevella' to increase health awareness against non-communicable diseases with mobile medical clinics and partnership with the local community, Self-Help Groups, and hospitals for people of the constituency.

The mobile medical clinics will provide free screening of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like hypertension, diabetes, oral, breast and cervical cancers, along with general health check-ups.

Speaking at the launch, Reddy said, "In the last couple of years while conducting medical camps we noticed that at least 25 per cent of the population are at high-risk with NCDs. The colliding burdens of infectious diseases and NCDs is significant.

People with undiagnosed NCDs, particularly diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, are at greater risk of infection-induced complication and death."

"The programme is a noble community engagement model started under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR Garu to promote awareness on NCDs, specifically diabetes and hypertension, and connect people of Chevella to local government health systems for early diagnosis and treatment.

The screening tests will be performed as per the National Programme for Prevention of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Strokes (NPCDCS) guidelines.

The beneficiaries are in the age group of 30-65 years. Training of SHGs in partnership with local hospitals and labs will generate confidence in the community to visit the local PHCs and Basti Dawakhanas.

The mobile clinic is a crucial component of the programme in reaching out to communities in remote areas. It will make it possible to identify those with NCDs who appear to be in good health and may not even be aware of the disease. It has been created keeping in mind all necessary safety and health protocols for easy screening and primary intervention. The programme is a step closer towards Dr. Reddy's objective of building a "Healthy Chevella Happy Chevella".