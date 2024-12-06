MP seeks Rs 100 cr aid for Sagar & Buddhavanam devpt

Nalgonda: Nalgonda MP Raghuveer Reddy Kunduru met Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi. During the meeting, MP Raghuveer Reddy personally submitted a representation requesting the allocation of Rs 100 crore under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0 for the comprehensive development of Nagarjuna Sagar and Buddhavanam in Telangana.

Speaking after the meeting, MP Raghuveer said, “The Minister showed keen interest in the proposal and assured to examine the matter. Nagarjuna Sagar and Buddhavanam hold immense potential to become world-class tourist destinations, and this funding will help showcase Telangana’s rich cultural and historical heritage on a global platform.”

Highlighting the immense tourism potential of these locations, the MP explained that Nagarjuna Sagar, with its scenic beauty, historic sites, and cultural significance, has become a focal point for tourists. Attractions such as the Ethipothala Waterfalls, Nagarjuna Konda, and the celebrations of Buddha Purnima make it a vibrant destination for both domestic and international visitors.

Buddhavanam, a thematic park dedicated to showcasing Buddhist heritage, was also emphasised as a significant project that could attract global tourists, especially from countries like Japan, Sri Lanka, and Southeast Asia, further boosting cultural exchange and pilgrimage tourism.

Proposed development plans include upgradation of roads, pedestrian pathways, and improved accessibility to major attraction. In addition, request was made for establishment of eco-friendly accommodations, restaurants, and souvenir shops, introduction of boating, light-and-sound shows, and guided heritage tours. Moreover, the MP underscored development of tourist information and cultural interpretation centres and national and international campaigns to promote these destinations.