MP Vaddiraju assures help to Thalassemia patients

Khammam: Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandrahas promised help to thalassemia patients. He participated as the chief guest at the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell conference organised by Sankalpa Voluntary Organization in Khammam on Sunday. He said that it is very sad that children were affected by the rare disease and were in need ofregular medical help which is expensive.

National Thalassemia Welfare Society under the auspices of Sankalpa Voluntary Organization of Khammam and with the help of Ritunya Hospital conducted the conference on Sunday to raise awareness about thalassemia and sickle cell anemia. Vaddirajuassured that he, along with district MPs Nama Nageswara Rao and BandiParthasarathi Reddy, would stand by the patients and get them required assistance.

A number ofthalassemia-afflicted children attended the programme. Vaddirajuinteracted with them and made enquiries about their needs.