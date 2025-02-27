MP Vaddiraju offers prayers at temple

Khammam: On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra along with his wife Vijayalakshmi visited the Guntu Malleswara Swamy temple in Kalvoddu and offered prayers to the presiding deities of the temple on Wednesday.

MP Ravichandra-Vijayalakshmi broke coconuts, performed special prayers and anointed himself with Panchamrutha. On this occasion, Vedic scholars and temple committee dignitaries honoured MP Ravichandra with a shawl, presented him with Tirtha Prasad and offered blessings. Youth leaders Sunkara Chiranjeevi, Akula Sai, Maddela Bhanupratap and others also accompanied the MP during his visit to Malleswara Swamy temple.