MPs express alarm over surge in online betting addiction among youth

Hyderabad/New Delhi: The Indian Parliament witnessed a passionate appeal for urgent action against the growing menace of online gaming and betting apps targeting youth. Rajya Sabha MP Dr K. Laxman raised the issue, emphasizing that these platforms—often disguised as entertainment or skill-based games—are rapidly addicting young Indians and driving many into debt and despair.

“Tragic stories have become common across states. In Hyderabad alone, suicide helplines reported a 60% surge in distress calls from betting addicts. In one shocking case, a young girl fell into a Rs 9 lakh debt trap after initial winnings on a casino app,” Laxman told fellow members.

He warned that the glamorization of such platforms by celebrities and influencers is misleading impressionable users, and lax regulation allows the problem to proliferate unchecked. Stressing the urgency, Laxman called for a nationwide digital de-addiction awareness campaign to educate youth and families about the psychological and financial harms of online betting.

“Further bans on all betting and gambling platforms that jeopardize social and financial stability must be considered,” Dr Laxman said, warning, “Let us act before a generation is lost, chasing illusions behind screens.”