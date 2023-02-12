MRPS chief thanks Koppula Eshwar
Highlights
Jagtial district MRPS president Naresh has thanked Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar for ensuring. by squatting on the stretch, repairs of potholed-filled roads from Nallagutta Rapalli and Israjapalli to Dharmapuri.
Jagtial: Jagtial district MRPS president Naresh has thanked Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar for ensuring. by squatting on the stretch, repairs of potholed-filled roads from Nallagutta Rapalli and Israjapalli to Dharmapuri.
He said the minister responded promptly to the fears expressed by the road-users.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS