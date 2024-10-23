MS Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd Organizes Free Eye Camp in Collaboration with Ushodaya Laser Eye Hospital

Hyderabad: MS Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd (MSAF), a main steel producer headquartered in Hyderabad, reaffirmed its commitment to community welfare by organizing a free eye camp in collaboration with Ushodaya Laser Eye Hospital. Held in Rangaipally village, Manoharabad Mandal, the initiative provided essential healthcare services to over 100 villagers, primarily the elderly, who received free eye check-ups and medication.

The eye camp was organized to address common vision problems among the elderly and raise awareness about the importance eye health. Patients who required further medical attention were provided with referrals for additional care. MSAF’s local team ensured the camp ran smoothly and was accessible to the community.

















Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anurag Agarwal, Executive Director, MS Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd, said, “As a leading steel manufacturer, we recognize the importance of supporting the communities around us. This eye camp reflects our commitment to improving the quality of life for the elderly in these villages by providing them with the healthcare services they need.”

Mr. Rachuri Narasimham, Assistant Vice President, MS Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd, added, “The successful turnout at this eye camp demonstrates the community’s need for accessible healthcare. We are proud to partner with Ushodaya Laser Eye Hospital to bring essential services to those who need them most, reinforcing our commitment to corporate social responsibility.”

















Dr. Rithika, camp in-charge, Ushodaya Laser Eye Hospital added, “We are thankful to MSAF for sponsoring this eye camp. Their involvement has enabled us to deliver essential medical care to the elderly and spread awareness about the importance of eye health in the community.”

This initiative underscores MS Agarwal Foundries’ dedication to corporate social responsibility and its ongoing efforts to make a positive impact in the lives of local communities.